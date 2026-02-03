San Antonio Missing Persons Day event to explore resources, support for affected families

SAN ANTONIO – A community event this weekend, in its third year, will mark National Missing Persons Day in San Antonio and offer resources and support for affected families.

Organizers say the event is intended to raise awareness and honor those affected by cases involving missing people, including runaways, trafficking-related disappearances, cold cases and unsolved crimes.

Families will have an opportunity to represent their loved ones during the program. Participants may share their stories, if they choose, and can dedicate a table or chair to introduce a case and keep a loved one’s memory present.

Children are welcome. Organizers said crafting activities will be available throughout the event. Therapy animals will also be on site to provide emotional support.

The event is open to the public and includes educational components for families, community members and partner organizations.

Law enforcement agencies, investigators and other supporting professionals are also welcome. Organizers said the environment will be structured to maintain a respectful, calm and safe space for attendees.

Breakout rooms will be available for private conversations, quiet time or discussions between families and agencies.

The event runs from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, at Brookhill Baptist Church, located at 631 Utopia Lane.

