Gas leak prompts evacuations at Poteet Intermediate School, district says

POTEET, Texas – Staff and students at Poteet Intermediate School were evacuated early Thursday due to a gas leak, according to the Poteet Independent School District.

In a Facebook post, Poteet ISD said a gas line was “accidentally” struck amid ongoing construction.

Students and staff were then evacuated for safety reasons, the post stated.

“Poteet Intermediate students have been safely evacuated to the Junior High gym and are secure,” the district said.

Due to the leak, the gas line was turned off approximately two hours ago.

The post said that parents are welcome to pick up their children in the junior high school drop-off lane. Absences will be excused.

According to Poteet ISD Superintendent Charles Camarillo, staff and students are expected to return to the campus around 11:30 a.m.