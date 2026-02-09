Judson ISD board to discuss campus consolidation to address $37 million deficit

Judson ISD held a special board meeting on Monday as the district considers cutting its Spanish Immersion Program.

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District school board will meet on Monday for a special board meeting to consider consolidating its campuses as a potential cost-saving measure to address a $37 million deficit for the 2025-26 school year.

The special board meeting agenda states the school board will discuss how many campuses to consolidate at 5:30 p.m. to improve financial solvency.

The district faces a $37 million budget shortfall, and consolidation is seen as a way to “provide immediate effects upon the total deficit for the upcoming years,” according to a meeting packet.

The meeting packet states the “best practice” is to keep campus usage at no greater than 85% of total building capacity.

The discussion will include scenarios based on campus utilization data and their impact on the deficit.

“Scenarios are provided with supporting data to demonstrate the rationale for each scenario, highlighting the positives associated with each consolidation option, as well as negatives associated with each option,” the packet states.

The discussion packet states that Judson ISD’s current enrollment trends show declining student numbers, with projections indicating continued decreases over the next several years.

The packet lists four possible scenarios, including consolidating two to five campuses, with potential deficit reductions ranging from $4 million to $8.5 million, depending on the number of campuses closed.

Board members will weigh the pros and cons of each scenario, including impacts on community, student transportation, staffing and program offerings.

