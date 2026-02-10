Missing person billboards for Nancy Guthrie reach San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – At least 13 billboards depicting Nancy Guthrie’s face and information have been placed in several cities across America, including San Antonio.

The FBI confirmed on Monday that billboards asking for the public’s help in finding the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie are scattered throughout San Antonio.

The 84-year-old was apparently kidnapped from her home on Sunday, Feb. 1. Officials from various agencies, including the FBI, are actively investigating the case, though no suspects have been identified as of yet.

As part of the search, the FBI confirmed it has put up billboards across the U.S., including in San Antonio, asking for the public’s help in finding Guthrie.

KSAT reached out to the company broadcasting the billboards, Clear Channel, for a statement:

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of Nancy Guthrie and we hope for her safe return,” it said. “We are cooperating and supporting law enforcement in their search for Nancy Guthrie by donating space on our digital billboards which are live now and broadcasting her image across Houston and other surrounding areas in our footprint.”

According to CNN, there are also billboards in parts of Houston and Dallas.

KSAT has reached out to the FBI for more information on these billboards.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

