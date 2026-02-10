Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Five San Antonio councilmembers ask for vote to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
Family, neighbors struggling with death of Northwest Side teen hit by garbage truck
Judson ISD board votes to close four schools amid $37 million deficit
Changes coming to Terminals A and B at San Antonio International Airport
5 facing charges in connection with ‘murder-for-hire’ plot, Bexar County sheriff says
FBI concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men, files show
Missing person billboards for Nancy Guthrie reach San Antonio
Showers later today, but don’t expect big totals
Man arrested in connection with multi-county vehicle pursuit, drug seizure, Bexar County sheriff says
ICE home entries spark questions about rights. ACLU Texas says warrant required.

Local News

Missing person billboards for Nancy Guthrie reach San Antonio

At least 13 billboards asking for public’s help in finding Guthrie scattered throughout San Antonio, FBI says

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO – At least 13 billboards depicting Nancy Guthrie’s face and information have been placed in several cities across America, including San Antonio.

The FBI confirmed on Monday that billboards asking for the public’s help in finding the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie are scattered throughout San Antonio.

The 84-year-old was apparently kidnapped from her home on Sunday, Feb. 1. Officials from various agencies, including the FBI, are actively investigating the case, though no suspects have been identified as of yet.

As part of the search, the FBI confirmed it has put up billboards across the U.S., including in San Antonio, asking for the public’s help in finding Guthrie.

KSAT reached out to the company broadcasting the billboards, Clear Channel, for a statement:

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of Nancy Guthrie and we hope for her safe return,” it said. “We are cooperating and supporting law enforcement in their search for Nancy Guthrie by donating space on our digital billboards which are live now and broadcasting her image across Houston and other surrounding areas in our footprint.”

According to CNN, there are also billboards in parts of Houston and Dallas.

KSAT has reached out to the FBI for more information on these billboards.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

Read more on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos