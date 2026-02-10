San Antonio community steps up to refurbish 111-year-old Davidson Respite House

SAN ANTONIO – Inside a 111-year-old house north of downtown San Antonio, fresh paint, new lighting and hand-painted murals are part of a renovation designed to help children who have experienced abuse or neglect feel safe.

The Davidson Home, operated by the nonprofit Respite Care of San Antonio, recently received a community-backed makeover that modernized parts of the decades-old facility while keeping its purpose.

They focus on providing a stable, family-style environment for children placed in the foster care system, including those with special needs and complex medical conditions.

“It’s just an inviting space,” said Rebecca Helterbrand with Respite Care, pointing to updated window coverings and new fixtures in the entryway. “And the challenges were immense.”

One of the most visible changes is the artwork inside the home. Muralists Teresa Shuptrine and Valerie Reinhart had never met before the project, and donated their time to create Texas-themed murals meant to soothe and comfort children.

“I love the wildflowers. I also love the fireflies,” Shuptrine said as the two talked through details of the design.

Reinhart said the artists were intentional about what children would see from their beds.

“Teresa actually measured the height of the bed and the mattress so that when the child is lying in bed and facing the wall, they would have the tree to look at,” she said.

“Children are living in these homes 24/7, 365, who are special needs or complex medical needs and their siblings,” Helterbrand said. “Right now, we have a sibling group of eight that is living with us.”

The organization focuses on giving children space to play, grow and learn, emphasizing daily routines that resemble family life — including shared meals.

Chef Rick Newsome said his goal is simple: make sure kids feel cared for.

“So if I can make them a hot meal to make them happy, I will,” Newsome said. “I love doing this. This is my job.”

About 30 children at a time can live at the Davidson Home for as long as they need, Helterbrand said, and the outdoor playground can serve children supported through other parts of Respite Care’s continuum of services.