Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists

SAN ANTONIO – Valentine’s Day flowers may cost more this year as tariffs and higher shipping expenses drive up prices for local florists, according to a San Antonio shop owner who says the increases are also cutting into sales.

Leticia Rodriguez, owner of Pretty Petals Floral Boutique off Callaghan Road, said most of her inventory comes from South America and is being hit by added costs beyond the flowers themselves.

“Eighty percent of our flowers are imported from Ecuador and Colombia,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not so much the prices of the flower that’s gone up, it’s the tariffs, the FedEx has gone up, the delivery has gone up.”

Rodriguez said she has seen a sharp change compared with last year’s Valentine’s season.

“The prices of flowers have gone up, and our sales have gone down drastically,” she said.

According to Finance Buzz, the average cost of roses nationwide has risen by $12.91 since 2023, a 16% increase.

Rodriguez said the added costs extend to supplies and shipping, forcing her to adjust prices.

“Tariffs (are) affecting a lot. The flowers have increased anywhere from 10% to 25% up,” she said. “Our containers have drastically gone up 15% to 50%, depending on where they are coming from.”

She cited roses as one example of the jump.

“My last year prices for roses were running $79.99, and this year they are running $120.00,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has worked as a florist for more than 20 years. She said customers are trying to cut costs wherever they can, and the slowdown has directly impacted her business.

“It’s affected my employees; hours have been cut,” she said. “Right now, for Valentine’s Day season, I’m working long hours because once my doors are closed, I’m full on making arrangements.”

Despite the price increases, Rodriguez said she hopes customers will continue to shop locally, arguing they can get more value than at large chain stores.

“We’re here to help. People need to see that — that we give back to our community — so they should be supporting their local businesses versus a higher chain store,” Rodriguez said.