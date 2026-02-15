Avery Krumme brings Texas roots to 2026 Winter Olympics Games

Avery Krumme, originally from British Columbia, Canada, is bringing a bit of Texas flair to the slopes at the 2026 Winter Olympics Games in Milan, Italy.

Krumme has a strong fan base in South Texas, thanks to family ties in Boerne. Her mother, Rachel Krumme, is from Boerne.

“Our kids have been, at least once or twice a year,” Rachel Krumme said. “We come to Texas to visit my family. And so, yeah, they’ve got their southern roots.”

Avery Krumme is one of four siblings. Her mother said all the children spent time outside in the snow, and it was Avery’s time on the slopes with her dad, Ray, that kindled her love for the snow that would help her ski in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“Ray took her to our home mountain, Whistler, when she was about two, and he would ski with her like a little harness,” Rachel Krumme said.

From that harness to twisting and flipping in midair, Avery Krumme ended up landing in big-time competition.

Avery Krumme is a freestyle skier and competes in freeski slopestyle and big air.

Her parents said she put in the time and effort to excel and has achieved major goals before turning 17.

“Competing at British Columbia events, and then did well at the British Columbia events, moved on to Canadian national events at the age of about 14 or so,” Ray said. “And then North American events last year when she was 16.”

Avery Krumme’s mom explained that her daughter wanted to accomplish something else: compete for Team USA.

“She drove the bus on that. She told them (Team USA) she wanted to go there, and they were like OK.” Rachel Krumme said. “They could see the talent and the ability to cultivate that, and that she was an athlete that they wanted on their roster.”

Since qualifying, Avery Krumme has stood out at the Olympics.

“She was the youngest female for both Slope Style and Big Air, so at 17, you know, when you’re competing against people who are in their early to late 20s, it’s a pretty good accomplishment,” Rachel Krumme said.

“She did amazing for being 17 in her first year competing at the highest level,” Ray said.

The Krummes are beaming with pride not only for their daughter’s achievements but for how she is coming into her own at a young age and remaining humble.

“She’s walking into it with grace and strength,” Rachel Krumme said. “And so, we’re super proud of her.”