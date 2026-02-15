CLEAR Alert issued for missing 24-year-old man last seen in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert was issued for a missing 24-year-old man who is possibly endangered.

Jason Wright was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14, at an unknown location in San Antonio, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Wright’s last point of contact was a FaceTime call with a family member, and his current location is unknown.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

DPS said he was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or call 911.