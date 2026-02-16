KSAT12 announces weekday expansion of ‘Texas Eats,’ enhanced morning lineup beginning March 2

KSAT12 is excited to announce a series of programming enhancements to its weekday morning lineup, strengthening its commitment to delivering more local, lifestyle-focused content for viewers across San Antonio and South Texas, on all platforms.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 is excited to announce a series of programming enhancements to its weekday morning lineup, strengthening its commitment to delivering more local, lifestyle-focused content for viewers across San Antonio and South Texas, on all platforms.

Beginning Monday, March 2, the beloved food series Texas Eats, hosted by David Elder, will expand to five days a week, airing Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The move allows for more mouth-watering content to be front and center on a consistent weekday slot, making it even easier for viewers to enjoy Texas Eats’ celebrated coverage of South Texas’ vibrant food scene.

In addition to weekdays, Texas Eats will continue running in its normal time slot on Saturdays at 10 a.m., with a re-run Sunday evenings at 10:30 p.m. All weekday and weekend shows can be seen on KSAT12 and streamed for free on KSAT+.

Following Texas Eats, KSAT’s top-rated lifestyle show, SA Live, will air from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., continuing to deliver engaging stories, local features, and interviews that showcase the sights, sounds, and passion of San Antonio and South Texas.

“KSAT12 is thrilled to enhance our morning lineup with more local stories in the communities we call home. These changes reflect KSAT’s ongoing commitment to local programming and to telling the stories that matter most to our community,” said Ashley Parker, Vice President and General Manager of KSAT12. “By expanding Texas Eats and pairing it with SA Live, we’re giving viewers even more reasons to spend their mornings with KSAT12.”

The refreshed weekday morning lineup will now feature:

• GMSA at 9:00 a.m.

• Texas Eats at 10:00 a.m.

• SA Live at 10:30 a.m.

Together, KSAT12 stays local all morning long, offering a seamless blend of news, food, lifestyle, and local storytelling.

For more information about KSAT programming, visit KSAT.com.