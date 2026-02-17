BCSO searching for missing 61-year-old man diagnosed with medical conditions, last seen in January

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen in west Bexar County last month.

Cecil Simmons, 61, was last seen on Jan. 3, leaving a family member’s residence on foot in the 13900 block of Pinkston.

Recommended Videos

BCSO said Simmons has various medical conditions that require treatment, but is currently not on a treatment plan.

Simmons is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored polo shirt and shorts.

According to BCSO, Simmons is homeless and is known to be on the Northwest Side of San Antonio near U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive West.

He is also known to be in the Bandera Road and Loop 1604 area.

Anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.