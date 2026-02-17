KSAT Community to host live phone bank supporting local teens fighting blood cancer

The Uplift Project is a student-led campaign in Blood Cancer United's Student Visionaries.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community is partnering with local high school students to host a live televised phone bank in support of Blood Cancer United’s Student Visionaries of the Year (South Texas) campaign.

The phone bank will spotlight The Uplift Project, a student-led fundraising team working to support families in San Antonio who are struggling with the financial burden of blood cancer treatment. While The Uplift Project will serve as the “anchor team” and primary face of the broadcast, the event will benefit and promote all participating high school candidates in the Student Visionaries of the Year (South Texas) campaign.

These student-driven campaigns are teaching young leaders about advocacy, empathy and community impact. Your donation not only helps families in crisis — it also encourages the next generation of changemakers.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

Date: Monday, February 23, 2026

Time: Noon - 7 p.m.

Where to watch: KSAT 12, KSAT.com or anywhere you stream

Whether you choose to donate to The Uplift Project, another Student Visionaries of the Year (South Texas) candidate, or several teams, your gift is:

Tax-deductible

Invested in helping families affected by blood cancer

A direct show of support for young leaders working to uplift others

Who is The Uplift Project?

The Uplift Project is a local, student-run initiative participating in Blood Cancer United’s Student Visionaries of the Year program. Their goal is to raise $50,000 by March 7, 2026, to help families in San Antonio who are struggling to pay for blood cancer treatment.

For team leader Rehan Raj, this mission is personal.

In a small private school of only about 100 students, one classmate, Miguel Roman, was diagnosed with leukemia. Miguel’s strength and resilience through treatment led to the creation of The Uplift Project.

Miguel is now expected to be completely cancer free, but his journey highlighted a painful reality: About 65% of families affected by blood cancer struggle to afford hospital bills while fighting for their loved one’s life.

The Uplift Project team is determined to ease that burden here in San Antonio, partnering with local businesses and community members to raise funds and hope for families who need it most.

