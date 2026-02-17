YMCA kicks off 150th anniversary with county proclamation, community celebration

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio staple is celebrating a major milestone.

In a news release, the YMCA of Greater San Antonio said it officially kicked off its 150th-anniversary celebration on Monday with a county proclamation and a community celebration at the Thousand Oaks Family YMCA.

During the event, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai presented an official proclamation recognizing the organization’s 150 years of service across Bexar County.

“The impact of the YMCA reaches far beyond the walls of each center — touching lives and strengthening the fabric of our society,” said Sakai.

San Antonio District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears also attended the event.

She called the anniversary a reflection of generations of families who have relied on the YMCA for youth programs, fitness opportunities and community support.

Attendees heard from YMCA members who shared personal stories about how the organization has shaped their families.

“As a mom of four, finding a place where everyone belongs feels like winning the lottery,” said Julie Hernandez. “The YMCA didn’t just give my son a team — it gave me a chance to grow, too.”

YMCA President and CEO Louis Lopez said the anniversary is not only about honoring the past but also about building toward the future.

“For 150 years, the YMCA has been a place where generations come together to grow, connect and thrive,” said Lopez. “We’re inviting the entire community to be part of shaping the next chapter.”

Leaders say anniversary events will continue throughout 2026, including service projects, youth engagement initiatives and a signature 150th celebration planned for September.