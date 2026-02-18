BCSO seeking help for woman last seen in northwest Bexar County

Elisa Gonzalez, 20, was last seen Monday

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman with a diagnosed medical condition, last seen in northwest Bexar County.

Elisa Gonzalez, 20, was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday in the 12600 block of Millers Crossing near Galm Road.

BCSO said Gonzalez was last seen leaving her residence without her cellphone.

Gonzalez is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, BCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.