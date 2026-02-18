Where to watch ABC programming preempted by the SA Live Rodeo Prime Special

SAN ANTONIO – As the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo nears its second full week, an SA Live special will preempt a portion of ABC’s primetime programming on KSAT Wednesday night.

KSAT’s “SA Live Rodeo Prime Special” will air at 7 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Stream the special on KSAT 12, the free KSAT+ streaming app and KSAT.com.

As a result, an episode of ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary will be shown at a different time than usual.

Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the show that will be preempted by the SA Live special:

“Abbott Elementary” will air on KSAT at 2 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 19

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.