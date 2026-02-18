Where to watch ABC programming preempted by the SA Live Rodeo Prime Special KSAT’s 30-minute SA Live Rodeo Prime Special will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday KSAT Logo (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – As the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo nears its second full week, an SA Live special will preempt a portion of ABC’s primetime programming on KSAT Wednesday night.
KSAT’s “SA Live Rodeo Prime Special” will air at 7 p.m.
Stream the special on KSAT 12, the free KSAT+ streaming app and KSAT.com .
As a result, an episode of ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary will be shown at a different time than usual.
Here are the
TV listings with the dates and times for the show that will be preempted by the SA Live special: “Abbott Elementary” will air on KSAT at 2 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 19
Click
here to view program listings on KSAT.
About the Author Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
