Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent for many in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – More than half of San Antonio is preparing for the start of Lent this week with Ash Wednesday — the day many Christians receive ashes in the shape of a cross on their foreheads.

For some, it’s a visible sign of a deeply personal season.

“Ash Wednesday is the beginning of a season where we recognize our relationship with Jesus; we come closer to Him,” said Lydia Villescaz, a secular oblate of St. Francis at St. Mary Magdalen Church.

Villescaz said it’s a season of sacrifice and spiritual reset, starting Wednesday, Feb. 18, and ending on Easter Sunday.

Lent is a time of repentance and preparation for Easter, and many people choose to fast from something specific or take on a new spiritual practice.

Several parishioners outside of the San Fernando Cathedral provided KSAT with examples of what they’re giving up or focusing on this year.

“Watching television,” said Teresa Frequez.

“I am giving up temptations like Coke Zero,” said Jerry Frulio.

“That’s what I am going to do, listen more,” said Deacon Ramon Figueroa.

Villescaz said the season isn’t only about giving something up. For her, it’s about turning away from distractions and making room for faith.

“Getting away from the noise of the world,” she said.

And for Villescaz, Lent is a time to return to the heart of the Christian message.

“Get closer to him because that’s what the Lord wants,” Villescaz said. “He’s full of mercy and love, and he’s just calling us home, especially in these dark times that we’re living in.”

Villescaz is part of a group that participates in a Palm Sunday tradition: burning old, blessed palms to make ashes for Ash Wednesday.

She said the palms aren’t supposed to be thrown away. Burning them is considered a respectful way to dispose of them, and the ashes carry symbolic significance at the start of Lent.

“It connects the end of the season with a new creation in our heart, that we’re going closer to God,” Villescaz said.

Villescaz also said the meaning stretches back to the Old Testament.

“Even from the Old Testament, people used to put ashes on them for penance,” she said.

Most parishes no longer burn palms themselves, and many churches order ashes instead. This year, the tradition ran into a practical issue since Bexar County is under a burn ban, so the palms could not be burned.

Even so, Villescaz said the focus of the season remains the same: spiritual reflection, repentance and small sacrifices meant to shape the heart.

“What little sacrifice we can do for him and offer it to him is just going to help people to grow Holier,” she said.