64º
Local News

San Antonio woman receives wheelchair-friendly ramps for mobility, accessibility after KSAT story

Mary Lou Aguirre said she has endless thanks to give to the City of San Antonio, the Texas Ramp Project and Home Depot

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – After two and a half years, one San Antonio woman said she can finally leave her house on her own.

“I’m very happy,” Mary Lou Aguirre said. “And I’m very, very lucky.”

Aguirre uses a wheelchair. In January, KSAT shared her concerns about city construction on Capitol Avenue blocking the gate to her property. The city’s Public Works Department quickly worked to find her a solution.

In that story, KSAT also shared her need for wheelchair-accessible ramps to leave her house on her own. She said in the days after that story was published, San Antonio’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department reached out to her to help.

“I could not leave my house,” Aguirre said. “In case of a fire, and just in case of anything that I needed to get out for, I couldn’t.”

On Wednesday, Aguirre said the city teamed up with the Texas Ramp Project to build her two new ramps. She said the supplies were donated by Home Depot.

Just hours after the project was finished, she couldn’t stop smiling.

“It’s a very exciting day,” Aguirre said.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, try calling 311. That number is used to connect residents with local government services.

San Antonio’s Community Resource Directory also details the Texas Ramp Project.

