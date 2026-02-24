Former DEA agent warns US tourists after killing of cartel leader sparks violence in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Smoke filled the skies, and chaos erupted across parts of Mexico after the Mexican army killed a powerful cartel leader on Sunday, prompting new travel warnings and questions about safety for United States tourists.

The army killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” the alleged leader of the Cartel Jalisco New Generation, one of the country’s most violent criminal organizations. Within hours, cartel members responded with violence, burning cars and buses and blocking major roads.

“It’s not safe to be in Mexico right now,” Mike Vigil, a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent, said.

“I did extensive undercover work in Mexico,” Vigil said, adding that he learned the inner workings of drug trafficking groups and their tactics.

Vigil said cartel members are known to torch vehicles, shut down access points, and disrupt movement in and out of multiple Mexican states after cases involving the capture or death of leaders.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said some flights and university classes were suspended on Monday as the violence spread.

The U.S. has issued updated travel advisories for Mexico, with most regions now listed at Level 2, 3 or 4, depending on the security situation. Those alerts can shift quickly, Vigil said.

“The cartels also engage in kidnapping,” Vigil said. “They kidnap not only migrants, but U.S. citizens and then ask for ransom. And if the families don’t pay, then they kill them.”

Vigil urged Americans to reconsider trips to Mexico, including to popular tourist destinations.

“Postpone any planned trips into Mexico,” he said.

When asked about high-end resorts and popular wedding destinations, he gave the same advice. “I would postpone that. I would not have any presence in Mexico,” Vigil said.

In a video posted to Facebook earlier in the day, Sheinbaum said it was important to guarantee peace and security for Mexicans and visitors alike as authorities respond to the unrest.

Travelers are urged to monitor the U.S. Department of State’s advisories before leaving the United States.

