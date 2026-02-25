AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old in Travis County.

Jazzlyn Anzora was last seen on Tuesday around midnight with an 18-year-old suspect in a red 2017 Ford Mustang.

Anzora was last seen around midnight on Feb. 24 in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway in Austin.

Anzora was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, red sweater, Christmas-themed pants and a Nike backpack at the time of her disappearance.

She weighs 140 pounds and is five feet, three inches tall, DPS said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

In a Facebook post, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) identified a suspect, 18-year-old Henry Mejia, in connection with Anzora’s disappearance.

Mejia could be driving a red 2017 Ford Mustang displaying the Texas license plate VVK2712. The vehicle has an Instagram logo sticker on the passenger-side window, TCSO said.

Multiple Austin and San Antonio area news outlets have reported that Mejia and his vehicle have been located as of Wednesday morning, though Anzora remains missing. DPS and TCSO have not updated their releases with this information.

If you have seen her or know where she is, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-974-0845.