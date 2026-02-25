Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court
Man arrested after northeast Bexar County crash causes woman to have miscarriage, sheriff says
‘I don’t think I can handle it’: Families leave Judson ISD board meeting in tears after school closures announced
Uvalde police release report on death of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ aide amid disputed affair claims
Takeaways from Trump’s address: Sales mode on economy, heavy on patriotism, taking aim at Democrats
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
8 vehicles seized from unlicensed dealership in east Bexar County, sheriff says
US Marshals Service announce arrest of second suspect in fatal shooting outside West Side bar
CLEAR Alert issued for missing 22-year-old last seen on Northeast Side
Fire leaves vacant West Side home a total loss, SAFD says

Local News

AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Austin

Suspect identified by Travis County Sheriff’s Office as 18-year-old Henry Mejia

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Jazzlyn Anzora (Texas Department of Public Safety)

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old in Travis County.

Jazzlyn Anzora was last seen on Tuesday around midnight with an 18-year-old suspect in a red 2017 Ford Mustang.

Recommended Videos

Anzora was last seen around midnight on Feb. 24 in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway in Austin.

Anzora was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, red sweater, Christmas-themed pants and a Nike backpack at the time of her disappearance.

She weighs 140 pounds and is five feet, three inches tall, DPS said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

In a Facebook post, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) identified a suspect, 18-year-old Henry Mejia, in connection with Anzora’s disappearance.

Mejia could be driving a red 2017 Ford Mustang displaying the Texas license plate VVK2712. The vehicle has an Instagram logo sticker on the passenger-side window, TCSO said.

Multiple Austin and San Antonio area news outlets have reported that Mejia and his vehicle have been located as of Wednesday morning, though Anzora remains missing. DPS and TCSO have not updated their releases with this information.

If you have seen her or know where she is, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-974-0845.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...