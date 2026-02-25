Trump honors Hill Country flood survivor, US Coast Guardsman during State of the Union address

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump honored a Hill Country flood survivor and rescuer Tuesday evening during the State of the Union address.

On the House floor, Trump took the time to recognize U.S. Coast Guardsman Scott Ruskan and Milly Cate McClymond, 11.

KSAT reported in July 2025 on the Coast Guard crew’s rescue efforts, and that coverage included Ruskan.

It was the first time Ruskan and McClymond had seen each other since the deadly floods.

Trump called Ruskan a very brave man after he rescued more than 100 people last summer.

“It was Scott’s first ever rescue mission, young guy, but very brave, very, very top always top of his class, and he lifted, not just Milly Cate, but 164 others to safety,” Trump said during the address.

Trump also awarded Ruskan with the “Legion of Merit for Extraordinary Heroism” for his rescue efforts during the Hill Country floods.

