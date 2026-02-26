Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio Animal Care Services working to locate cat with jar stuck on head

Anyone who is able to safely capture the cat is urged to call ACS at 210-207-4738

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

A Facebook post said the cat was spotted in a vacant backyard at 2709 E. Houston St. on the East Side but had run off. (City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is working to find and rescue a cat seen with a jar stuck on its head.

On Wednesday, ACS said the team was aware of a Facebook post gaining attention showing a gray and white cat with a jar covering its head.

The original post said the cat was spotted on Wednesday morning in a vacant backyard at 2709 E. Houston St. on the East Side but had run off.

“Our Animal Care Officers have been actively working since yesterday to safely locate and capture the cat,” ACS said.

ACS said officers have been contacting residents in the area and are working to find the cat as quickly as possible. Humane traps were also set in hopes of capturing the cat.

Once the cat is located, ACS said it “will be immediately evaluated by our veterinary team.”

ACS urged residents not to touch or handle the cat. Anyone who can safely contain the cat in a garage or other enclosed space should call ACS at 210-207-4738 or email ACSCustomerService@sanantonio.gov.

