Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side The Portico at Shaenfield Ranch is now open SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Drone 12 captured video of a new multimillion-dollar retail development on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.
The Portico at Shaenfield Ranch, a major development that plans to include restaurant, retail, office and medical spaces, is now open at 7807 West Loop 1604 North, according to
San Antonio Business Journal.
The $20 million project broke ground in April 2022 and was completed in December 2025, according to
project details filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website . Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.
