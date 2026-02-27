Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Drone 12 captured video of a new multimillion-dollar retail development on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

The Portico at Shaenfield Ranch, a major development that plans to include restaurant, retail, office and medical spaces, is now open at 7807 West Loop 1604 North, according to San Antonio Business Journal.

The $20 million project broke ground in April 2022 and was completed in December 2025, according to project details filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

