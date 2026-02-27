Where to watch Spurs vs Knicks, Sunday programming on KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are set to face the New York Knicks at noon Sunday. You can watch the game live on KSAT 12.

Sunday morning programming on KSAT 12 has been adjusted to accommodate a 30-minute pregame show.

“First Baptist Church” will air this Sunday as a half-hour segment at 11 a.m. The full hour will be available on MeTV, channel 12.2.

See the schedule below:

KSAT 12:

11 a.m.: First Baptist Church (30 minutes)

11:30 a.m.: NBA Tipoff

Noon: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks

MeTV, channel 12.2:

11 a.m.: First Baptist Church (1 hour)

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.