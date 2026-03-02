Skip to main content
Local News

Team 27 Runs the Alamo in honor of 27 killed in Hill Country floods at Camp Mystic

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands hit the pavement for the Run the Alamo marathon Sunday morning, and one team ran with a mission beyond finishing times.

Team 27 is named for the 27 campers and counselors who died in floods tied to Camp Mystic in the Hill Country.

“This is just a way for us to give back to them and to let them know that our community supports them. We’re here for them,” one runner said, “We’re always going to be here for them. So this is one small way for us to to just show them that we love them.”

Over 300 people signed up to run with Team 27.

“This is a really powerful event, and we plan on doing this for many, many years to come.”

Team 27 and its supporters said the group aims to provide ongoing support and a visible reminder that the families affected by the Camp Mystic tragedy remain part of the community.

Read more:

