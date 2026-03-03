Uvalde CISD appoints Harlandale ISD executive as new interim superintendent Juan Hinojosa, who was Harlandale ISD’s executive director of operations, was selected by the school board Monday night Uvalde CISD announced the hire of Juan Hinojosa as its interim superintendent on March 2, 2026. (Juan Hinojosa on LinkedIn) UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officially announced its newest interim superintendent during a Monday evening school board meeting.
The board selected Juan Hinojosa to serve in the role.
“Uvalde C.I.S.D. would like to officially welcome our Interim Superintendent, Dr. Juan Hinojosa,” the district said in a post to its Facebook page and its website. “We are excited for the leadership, experience, and dedication he brings to our district.”
Most recently, Hinojosa served as the Harlandale Independent School District’s executive director of operations.
Hinojosa will take over for Ashley Chohlis, who
announced her resignation from the post on Feb. 6.
Chohlis will leave Uvalde, effective April 7, to become Pflugerville ISD’s chief of staff.
