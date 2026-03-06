Basura Bash postponed due to ‘unforeseen weather,’ nonprofit says

SAN ANTONIO – Basura Bash, a volunteer-based event to help clean San Antonio waterways, has been postponed for two weeks.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Recommended Videos

However, due to “unforeseen weather,” River Aid San Antonio said the event has been postponed to March 21.

For the past 30 years, Basura Bash has been a way for volunteers to remove trash from creeks and rivers.

The yearly event typically brings in more than 1,500 volunteers to maintain 21 different sites.

Over the decades, the nonprofit said Basura Bash has helped remove at least 2 million pounds of trash from San Antonio waterways.

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page.

Read also: