Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash on Southeast Side Phillip Lopez was sentenced for the death of Olga De Anda Phillip Lopez (Bexar County Adult Detention Center) SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a fatal 2020 crash, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.
In August 2020, Phillip Lopez stole a running vehicle parked at a roadside vendor on the Southeast Side and fled at high speed, the district attorney’s office said.
While fleeing, Lopez ran a red light near the 2800 block of Goliad Road, not far from Southeast Military Drive, and struck Olga De Anda’s vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.
De Anda, 53, was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.
Lopez was also facing charges of aggravated assault and failure to stop and render aid, which the district attorney’s office said were factored into the overall murder sentencing.
