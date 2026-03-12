Young entrepreneurs grow cleaning business while giving back to San Antonio community

SAN ANTONIO – Two young entrepreneurs are growing a new cleaning business while making it a priority to give back to the community that helped shape them.

Overall Window Cleaning and Pressure Washing, founded by Jacob Lopez and Daniel Guajardo, officially became an LLC last summer. The company offers pressure washing and window cleaning services and has seen rapid growth in just a few months.

But even as the business expands, the founders say they are focused on reinvesting their profits and helping others along the way.

“It’s been really important to take all the profit, all of the revenue, and reinvest it back into the business so we can grow as quickly as possible,” Lopez said. “It’s really difficult to do that, but it’s only been a couple of months, and we’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth.”

Though Lopez and Guajardo are both in their early 20s, they are not new to the work. The two say they started cleaning windows and pressure washing when they were about 15 years old as a way to make extra money.

Guajardo said the early days of the business were both profitable and enjoyable.

“It was a thousand dollars a week to have fun with one of my best friends,” he said. “Going to houses and learning how to do sales, learning how to do the job right then and there.”

Building on that experience, the pair recently launched a community initiative called Overall Cares. The program offers free cleaning services to Catholic churches and organizations.

Mauro Martinez, facility manager at Holy Spirit Church, said he was surprised when he first heard about the offer.

“A little bit of ‘wow’ and, ‘Are these guys for real?’” Martinez said with a laugh.

Martinez said the free services make a meaningful difference for the church, especially given a limited budget.

“Our budgets are very tight, so it affects a lot more than what he really thinks,” Martinez said. “It gives my maintenance department an opportunity to work on other things and dollars to be spent in other ways.”

For Lopez and Guajardo, the program is about supporting organizations that serve the community.

“We’ve already been thanked so many times by a lot of the staff members of the church,” Guajardo said. “It just shows that we’re doing the right thing.”

To apply for the Overall Cares program, click here and complete the application under the Overall Cares tab.

