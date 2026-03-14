KSAT follows through on continuing push for safer sidewalks in Southeast Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Months after a deadly crash sparked calls for infrastructure improvements, residents on the Southeast Side said not much has changed and safety concerns remain in their neighborhood.

Back in December, neighbors invited KSAT 12 News to East Highland Street after a woman was hit and killed by a truck while walking home. Neighbors believed changes to the streets and sidewalks could have prevented the tragedy.

Now, residents said they are still waiting for meaningful fixes.

Camerino “Chico” Ramirez, a 92-year-old Air Force veteran, told KSAT the crumbling sidewalks outside his home keep him from leaving his driveway.

“I fell one time,” Ramirez said. “So, yeah, it’s terrible.”

Ramirez was initially hesitant to speak with KSAT about the issue, but he also kept a sense of humor during the interview.

Ramirez wants to get out and enjoy his neighborhood again.

“I need to walk,” Ramirez said. “I want to walk, but it’s kind of hard.”

“If these sidewalks were to get fixed, would that make you feel more comfortable using them?” KSAT asked Ramirez.

“Oh, yes. Definitely,” Ramirez said. “I would come out more.”

Ramirez’s neighbor, Beatrice Saucedo, told KSAT she has spent years asking the City of San Antonio and District 3 leaders to repair the sidewalks along East Highland Street.

Saucedo first invited KSAT to the area late last year to see the conditions firsthand. She believes the city was responsible for making fixes.

Three months later, Saucedo said the conditions haven’t improved.

“It’s just gotten worse,” Saucedo said.

The city’s Public Works Department confirmed to KSAT that flashing stop signs are expected to be installed at the intersection of South Gevers Street and East Highland Boulevard by the end of the month.

“We’ll wait and see,” said Saucedo.

As for the sidewalks themselves, which have some sections covered in dirt, the wait could be much longer.

A Public Works spokesperson told KSAT repairs are planned — but not until 2028.

“I’m gonna get these sidewalks done,” Saucedo said. “And I am going to do it for Mr. Ramirez, if anything, before he leaves this world. I’d like for him to come outside and walk.”

KSAT also asked the District 3 office about which steps are being taken to address safety concerns in the area. A district spokesperson said the office has requested traffic studies to determine whether the intersection should have a traffic signal.

District 3 Chief of Staff Rubén G. Lizalde provided the following statement to KSAT on Friday:

The District 3 Office has requested two traffic studies from the Public Works Department to evaluate safety and traffic flow in the area. The first study examines the intersection of Geevers (Gevers) Street and E. Highland Boulevard to determine whether a traffic signal is warranted; however, the intersection currently operates as a four-way stop. The second study focuses on the intersection of Geevers (Gevers) Street and Rigsby Avenue, where Public Works is in the process of calibrating the signal timing sequence to improve traffic operations. In addition, our office is conducting a comprehensive review of sidewalk gaps throughout District 3. This location is included in that assessment, and we have requested a cost estimate for potential sidewalk improvements in the area. The District 3 Office continues to work closely with residents of Highland Park and remains committed to keeping the community informed as these evaluations and improvement efforts move forward. District 3 Chief of Staff Rubén G. Lizalde

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