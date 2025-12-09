Woman, 76, killed after being hit by vehicle on Southeast Side identified

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 12/9/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 76-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a vehicle on the Southeast Side.

Maggie Ramos Gomez died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. Her cause of death was ruled an accident.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 2100 block of South Gevers Street, near Rigsby Avenue.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, Gomez was crossing the street near the Gevers Street and Rigsby Avenue intersection when she was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, the report stated.

Gomez was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 76-year-old woman previously hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on the Southeast Side has died, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Gevers Street, near Rigsby Avenue.

An SAPD preliminary report on Wednesday said the woman was crossing the street near the Gevers Street and Rigsby Avenue intersection when she was struck by a vehicle turning left.

The woman was hospitalized with serious bodily injury. The driver remained at the scene.

The report said the woman was later pronounced dead by hospital employees.

No other injuries were reported.

