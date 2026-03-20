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Local News

Seguin police officer shot, killed suspect in Selma, DPS says

Byron Hoover, 60, died in the hospital on Friday from his injuries

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

DPS said Byron Hoover, 60, died in the hospital on Friday from his injuries after he was shot by a Seguin police officer. (KSAT 12)

SELMA, Texas – A suspect shot by authorities during a multi-agency investigation earlier this week in Selma has died, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Byron Hoover, 60, died in the hospital on Friday from his injuries after he was shot by a Seguin police officer.

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Selma police had responded around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 16800 block of Showdown Path after reports of gunfire in the neighborhood.

Officers reported hearing about 10 to 15 shots.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect, Byron Hoover, enter a nearby residence. Officers located Hoover inside the home and said he was in possession of a firearm.

Selma police said they attempted to contact Hoover and ordered him to exit the residence. After several hours, “the incident escalated,” Selma police said, and the Seguin officer shot Hoover.

Additional information was not immediately available. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the shooting.

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