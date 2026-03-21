Diana R. Fuentes, veteran investigative journalist, dies after more than 35 years in field

SAN ANTONIO – Diana R. Fuentes, the executive director of Investigative Reporters & Editors, has died, according to the nonprofit organization.

Fuentes died unexpectedly while she was in Washington, D.C., for a “FOIA conference” on Friday.

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“With over 35 years in journalism, ... Diana brought a wealth of experience to our organization when she came on as executive director in April 2021,” IRE said.

Fuentes, a second-generation Texan, was also a professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia and Texas State University, where she recently earned her master’s degree.

She spent much of her career inside newsrooms in San Antonio and South Texas, and helped raise money for journalism scholarships.

IRE noted she led and was a member of several journalism organizations, including the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, which inducted her into its Hall of Fame in 2022.

In a statement, the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists (SAAHJ) said it is “saddened” by the news.

“We are saddened to share the passing of a giant in our industry,” SAAHJ said. ”DeeDee had an undeniable impact. Her legacy will continue in everyone she influenced.”

IRE said the board, staff and other stakeholders will gather to discuss honoring Fuentes’ legacy and the organization’s next steps.

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