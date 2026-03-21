Skip to main content
Clear icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New Texas hemp rules could put smokable market ablaze
Downtown SA takes hit as more hotel rooms sit empty
DNA evidence, Ramon Preciado served new lawsuit on Day 4 of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Suspect shot, killed himself with his weapon while in custody, SAPD chief says
Grand jury declines charges in fatal shooting that stemmed from noise complaint, DA’s office says
Former San Antonio financial advisor takes guilty plea in Ponzi scheme, DOJ says
Loop 1604, Blanco Road intersection to close this weekend for work on diverging diamond interchange
3 hospitalized after crash on Interstate 35 on South Side, SAFD says
BCSO busts gambling operation at same South Side location from 2022 raid
How to help TSA workers without crossing federal ethics lines

Local News

Man sleeping in parking lot struck, dragged by vehicle in downtown San Antonio, police say

SAPD: When found, the driver will be charged with collision involving injury

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a vehicle struck and dragged him while he slept in a parking lot downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East César E. Chávez Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

Police said the 26-year-old man was dragged several feet before the suspect vehicle, described as a maroon passenger car, stopped.

The vehicle fled the scene without providing medical aid or identifying information, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a hospital with “minor, but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

When found, the driver will be charged with collision involving injury, SAPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...