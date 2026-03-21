Man sleeping in parking lot struck, dragged by vehicle in downtown San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a vehicle struck and dragged him while he slept in a parking lot downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East César E. Chávez Boulevard.

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Police said the 26-year-old man was dragged several feet before the suspect vehicle, described as a maroon passenger car, stopped.

The vehicle fled the scene without providing medical aid or identifying information, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a hospital with “minor, but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

When found, the driver will be charged with collision involving injury, SAPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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