Man sleeping in parking lot struck, dragged by vehicle in downtown San Antonio, police say SAPD: When found, the driver will be charged with collision involving injury Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a vehicle struck and dragged him while he slept in a parking lot downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East César E. Chávez Boulevard.
Police said the 26-year-old man was dragged several feet before the suspect vehicle, described as a maroon passenger car, stopped.
The vehicle fled the scene without providing medical aid or identifying information, SAPD said.
The man was taken to a hospital with “minor, but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.
When found, the driver will be charged with collision involving injury, SAPD said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Is the 'smokable' hemp market about to be set ablaze? ▶ 1:40 Is the 'smokable' hemp market about to be set ablaze? Reuniting items found along the Guadalupe River after the deadly floods ▶ 1:59 Reuniting items found along the Guadalupe River after the deadly floods Week one of Christopher Preciado trial wraps up ▶ 1:06 Week one of Christopher Preciado trial wraps up SA airport reports short TSA wait ▶ 1:22 SA airport reports short TSA wait Summer Savings Ideas in SA ▶ 1:45 Summer Savings Ideas in SA Should the city rename César Chávez Blvd? ▶ 0:29 Should the city rename César Chávez Blvd? Shuttle driver rescues toddler from a busy road ▶ 1:00 Shuttle driver rescues toddler from a busy road Man dies by suicide in police custody ▶ 0:35 Man dies by suicide in police custody Day 3: Erica Hernandez recaps evidence shown ▶ 1:05 Day 3: Erica Hernandez recaps evidence shown San Antonio César Chávez march organizers, foundation disbands amid sexual abuse allegations ▶ 1:02 San Antonio César Chávez march organizers, foundation disbands amid sexual abuse allegations SAPD says 12-year-old killed in a street racing crash ▶ 1:32 SAPD says 12-year-old killed in a street racing crash 2026 César E. Chávez March for Justice cancelled ▶ 2:10 2026 César E. Chávez March for Justice cancelled Christopher Preciado Capital Murder Trial Day 2 ▶ 1:02 Christopher Preciado Capital Murder Trial Day 2 Possible relief for a northeast side dangerous intersection. ▶ 1:07 Possible relief for a northeast side dangerous intersection. CORPUS CHRISTI TURNING TO SAN ANTONIO FOR ANSWERS TO ITS WATER CRISIS ▶ 0:48 CORPUS CHRISTI TURNING TO SAN ANTONIO FOR ANSWERS TO ITS WATER CRISIS Blind man says security pushed him down stairs, beat him in parking lot of North Side bar ▶ 1:35 Blind man says security pushed him down stairs, beat him in parking lot of North Side bar Desfile Flambeau Iluminara la noche durante Fiesta ▶ 2:32 Desfile Flambeau Iluminara la noche durante Fiesta Adam Caskey has your cold Weather Authority update. ▶ 0:16 Adam Caskey has your cold Weather Authority update. Checking your roof for wind damage.mp4 ▶ 0:55 Checking your roof for wind damage.mp4 Jury selection began on Monday in the case of Christopher Preciado ▶ 0:38 Jury selection began on Monday in the case of Christopher Preciado DPS Mega Center closed due to plumbing issues ▶ 0:39 DPS Mega Center closed due to plumbing issues Security camera footage captures sound of when gunfire begins ▶ 0:41 Security camera footage captures sound of when gunfire begins Bullet holes in homes ▶ 2:17 Bullet holes in homes Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes ▶ 0:51 Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes A stretch of Southeast Military Drive back in the spotlight ▶ 0:11 A stretch of Southeast Military Drive back in the spotlight Previous photo Next photo