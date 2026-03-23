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Local News

Man killed by train while walking on tracks near San Pedro Springs Park, San Antonio police say

Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

San Antonio Police respond after a man was killed by a train on the evening of Sunday, March 22, 2026. (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A man died Sunday evening after being struck by a train near San Pedro Springs Park while walking on railroad tracks, police said.

The victim was walking on the tracks when a southbound train approached a crossing on W. Craig Place, according to the department.

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Police said the train’s conductor spotted the man swaying on the tracks and sounded the horn, but was unable to stop in time to prevent the collision.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

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