Man killed by train while walking on tracks near San Pedro Springs Park, San Antonio police say
Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene
SAN ANTONIO – A man died Sunday evening after being struck by a train near San Pedro Springs Park while walking on railroad tracks, police said.
The victim was walking on the tracks when a southbound train approached a crossing on W. Craig Place, according to the department.
Police said the train’s conductor spotted the man swaying on the tracks and sounded the horn, but was unable to stop in time to prevent the collision.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
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Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.