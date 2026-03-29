San Antonio protesters rally in nationwide ‘No Kings’ event amid tensions over ICE, war in Iran

SAN ANTONIO – Protesters filled Travis Park Saturday as the group 50501 SATX hosted the No Kings 3 Protest, with many holding signs expressing anger and discontent with the direction the Trump administration is taking.

The protest in San Antonio was just one of multiple rallies held Saturday across the country in cities such as Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, St. Paul and Chicago.

“I’m upset with the total dissolution of all of our democracy in every institution,” environmental scientist Patrick Merritt said. “Every element of our federal government has been dismantled.”

Merritt said that what he has seen within a year is “unacceptable.”

“I feel like the current slate of elected officials is not doing their jobs,” Merritt said. ”We have a system of checks and balances in our constitution, and that’s being ignored.”

Speakers, chants and songs drew the crowd together before they marched through downtown San Antonio, voicing opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, the economy and U.S. involvement in the war with Iran.

Participants said Saturday’s demonstration is important, but they also said the voices of opposition should include those of the next generation.

Jackie Flores, who said Saturday’s rally was her first protest, said she feels “compelled” to attend more.

“An elderly woman just came up to me and said that she is very proud of us,” Jackie Flores said. “And I feel more compelled to do even more.”

John Ostrum, another young protester, shared that it is important to use your voice to show other young people that they are not alone and that others share their opinions.

“We, the young people, need to come out and show everyone that, ‘Hey, they’re not alone,’ because I believe a lot of younger people are shy about this sort of thing,” Ostrum said.

Ostrum added that it is important to see that the younger generation influences politics.

A White House press spokeswoman released a statement in response to Saturday’s nationwide protest.

“The only people who care about these Trump derangement therapy sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them,” the one-sentence statement read.

Protesters said they will not be swayed from their viewpoint.

“Every person has inalienable rights,” Merritt said. “You have to stand up for what you believe in, what your belief is correct and morally just for all persons.”

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