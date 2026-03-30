Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Teen shot in head at Northeast Side home; SAPD believes it may have been accidental
Pride sidewalks unveiled in San Antonio after state ordered rainbow crosswalk removal
Woman accused of intentionally driving over man at Southeast Side H-E-B parking lot in 2025

Local News

Teen shot in head at Northeast Side home; SAPD believes it may have been accidental

The teen was transported to a local hospital in critical condition

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was shot in the head Sunday night at a Northeast Side home, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting of a teenage boy just after 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of Indigo Forest, police said.

The boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, a sergeant on the scene told KSAT.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

For tips on safe gun ownership, visit BexarResponsibly.org.

This is a developing story and may be updated as police release additional information.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...