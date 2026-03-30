Teen shot in head at Northeast Side home; SAPD believes it may have been accidental
The teen was transported to a local hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was shot in the head Sunday night at a Northeast Side home, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting of a teenage boy just after 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of Indigo Forest, police said.
The boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, a sergeant on the scene told KSAT.
Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.
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This is a developing story and may be updated as police release additional information.
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About the Author
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.