Teen shot in head at Northeast Side home; SAPD believes it may have been accidental

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was shot in the head Sunday night at a Northeast Side home, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting of a teenage boy just after 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of Indigo Forest, police said.

The boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, a sergeant on the scene told KSAT.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

For tips on safe gun ownership, visit BexarResponsibly.org.

This is a developing story and may be updated as police release additional information.

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