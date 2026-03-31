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Local News

Fire damages unit at North Side quadplex; no injuries reported

Investigation underway into cause of fire

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a North Side quadplex.

Firefighters arrived just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 11700 block of Whisper Dew Drive to find smoke in the quadplex.

Residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Damage was moderate to a room in one of the units. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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