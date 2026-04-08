Diesel prices in Texas hit record high; Strait of Hormuz remains closed

SAN ANTONIO – Diesel prices statewide set a new record on Wednesday, according to Gas Buddy, as Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz once again.

The United States and Iran both claimed victory Wednesday after the two countries and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire that halted more than a month of war. World leaders expressed relief, even as more drones and missiles hit the Islamic Republic and Gulf Arab states.

The new strikes threatened to scuttle what U.S. Vice President JD Vance called a “fragile” deal. Meanwhile, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Iranian-state media reported.

In a Wednesday morning interview with KSAT, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said the ceasefire “is still a little bit uncertain.”

“Will ships start to transit through this Strait of Hormuz? That’s the biggest wild card,” De Haan said. “If they still don’t start transiting through, or if Iran continues to essentially block the strait, while we could see oil prices going right back up again.”

In San Antonio, GasBuddy reported the average price of regular gasoline jumped earlier this week to $3.99 a gallon. The average price for diesel rose to $5.45 a gallon, which the company said is the highest level it has recorded.

Drivers said the increases are already hitting budgets.

“Yesterday, I bought $42 of diesel,” one driver told KSAT. “I mean, I put it in a tractor, a small little tractor. It didn’t even put a half a tank.”

Another motorist said they’re waiting for prices to go down.

“I’m hopeful,” the motorist said. “Hopeful that they do come down.”

KSAT 12 News will continue tracking fuel prices in the area and provide updates on how the Middle East conflict will affect costs across the Lone Star State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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