New Braunfels man sentenced to 32 years in prison for continuous child sexual abuse

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A New Braunfels man was sentenced to more than three decades in prison after he pled guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the Comal County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Louie Jay Villagonza, 29, pled guilty on March 16 and was sentenced to 32 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Recommended Videos

The New Braunfels Police Department began an investigation after the mother of a 12-year-old found inappropriate messages on their social media account on Jan. 3, 2024. The mother contacted police and turned the phone in for evidence.

Investigators determined the abuse allegedly happened on multiple occasions when the child stayed overnight at a friend’s home where Villagonza, a relative of one of the victim’s schoolmates, lived.

During an interview with investigators, Villagonza admitted to the abuse, the district attorney’s office said.

A search warrant was issued for Villagonza’s cellphone, which later revealed messages from his ongoing communication with the victim and corroborated the abuse allegations, officials said.

Villagonza and the victim initially communicated through Snapchat before he asked the child to switch to Instagram, believing it to be a “safer option,” the district attorney’s office said.

A DA’s office spokesperson said Villagonza will not eligible for parole and is required to serve the entire 32-year sentence in prison.

Read also: