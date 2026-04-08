Man sentenced to 3+ years in federal prison for firing gunshots outside JBSA Lackland Air Force Base

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for firing gunshots outside the Joint Base San Antonio Lackland Air Force Base in 2024, according to a U.S Department of Justice (DOJ) news release.

Joseph Anthony Jimenez, 20, fired a stolen nine-millimeter pistol equipped with a machine gun conversion device into a field near the JBSA Lackland Air Force Base two separate times on Aug. 17, 2024, the DOJ said.

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No injuries were reported in the shooting at the military installation, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The machine gun conversion device, however, altered the gun to fire as a fully automatic weapon, federal officials stated.

Jimenez later admitted to accidentally shooting his friend at a party on the same day as the JBSA Lackland Air Force Base incident.

Jimenez shot a male victim who happened to be holding a 6-month-old child at the party, an arrest affidavit said. The male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Evidence at the scene of the party matched those found at the scene of the shootings at the JBSA Lackland Air Force Base, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said.

Jimenez later threw the modified gun over a fence of an apartment complex, the DOJ stated.

He was arrested on a state warrant on Aug. 29, 2024, and federally indicted on possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm charges on Nov. 6, 2024. He was transferred to federal custody 15 days later.

Jimenez pleaded guilty to both of the charges on Dec. 3, 2025, federal officials said.

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