Arrests made in connection with shootings near JBSA-Lackland in August

SAN ANTONO – Arrests have been made in connection with a pair of shootings near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in August.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will announce the arrests at a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Public Safety Headquarters.

KSAT 12 News will livestream the news conference, which you can watch in the video player in this article.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 17, JBSA-Lackland officials said its security officers returned fire on shooters who attempted to gain entry through the main gate at the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex.

San Antonio police said the initial incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Air Force security officers working at the entry gate located at Ray Ellison Boulevard and Medina Base Road told police they also heard several shots in addition to the shots that were fired at them.

After the first incident, SAPD said more armed Air Force security officers were added to the entrance gate as a precaution.

Around 4:30 a.m., according to base officials, a vehicle stopped on Medina Base Road located east of the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex gate.

For the second time, shots were fired at Air Force security officers, police said. The security officers then returned fire on the suspects’ vehicle.

SAPD said no injuries were reported in the incident. The base said the shooters are not known to have any military affiliation.