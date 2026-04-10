VIA announces ride schedule for upcoming Fiesta events

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is right around the corner.

With gas prices reaching record highs, according to Gas Buddy, VIA Metropolitan Transit offers another way to get to the festivities.

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VIA will provide transportation to popular Fiesta activities starting Friday, April 17.

Bus fare rides are one way and cost less than $2. Eligible customers can ride for free, according to VIA’s website.

VIA’s Fiesta schedule runs from April 17 to April 25. The buses provide trips to Oyster Bake, the River Parade, Night in Old San Antonio, the Battle of Flowers Parade and more.

Details about pick-up and drop-off locations are available on the VIA website.

More Fiesta coverage from KSAT: