WATCH LIVE: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation to present preview of Fiesta de los Reyes The event will run from April 17 through April 26 SAN ANTONIO – Organizers of Fiesta de los Reyes, the largest single Fiesta event, are expected to offer a preview during a Friday morning news conference.
The news conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. from the Centro de Artes in Market Square.
KSAT is livestreaming the news conference in this article. Delays are possible.
One big change coming to this year’s event
will be the introduction of a $5 gate fee.
San Antonio City Council voted 7-4 on Thursday morning to approve a contract amendment allowing the gate fee during some of the busiest times of the 10-day event, which has traditionally been free.
Fiesta de los Reyes, which is entering its 15th year, will run from April 17 through April 26 at Market Square.
The event benefits the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation, which raises scholarship funds for high school seniors.
More recent Fiesta coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Azian Bermea headshot
Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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