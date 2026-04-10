WATCH LIVE: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation to present preview of Fiesta de los Reyes

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers of Fiesta de los Reyes, the largest single Fiesta event, are expected to offer a preview during a Friday morning news conference.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. from the Centro de Artes in Market Square.

KSAT is livestreaming the news conference in this article. Delays are possible.

One big change coming to this year’s event will be the introduction of a $5 gate fee.

San Antonio City Council voted 7-4 on Thursday morning to approve a contract amendment allowing the gate fee during some of the busiest times of the 10-day event, which has traditionally been free.

Fiesta de los Reyes, which is entering its 15th year, will run from April 17 through April 26 at Market Square.

The event benefits the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation, which raises scholarship funds for high school seniors.

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