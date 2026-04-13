📸 PHOTOS: San Antonio designers showcase culture, couture at Fiesta fashion show

Models showcase Latin American-inspired fashion made by San Antonio designers at a Fiesta fashion show on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – With Fiesta just a few days away, models took to the runway Sunday showcasing Latin American-inspired fashion made by San Antonio designers.

Take a look at some of the sights from the event below.

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Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Fiesta fashion show (KSAT 12)

Get ready for Fiesta 2026 with KSAT: