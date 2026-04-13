📸 PHOTOS: San Antonio designers showcase culture, couture at Fiesta fashion show
SAN ANTONIO – With Fiesta just a few days away, models took to the runway Sunday showcasing Latin American-inspired fashion made by San Antonio designers.
Take a look at some of the sights from the event below.
Get ready for Fiesta 2026 with KSAT:
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About the Author
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.