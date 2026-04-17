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Local News

WATCH at 5:30 p.m.: First day of Oyster Bake to kick off at St. Mary’s University

KSAT will livestream the event in this article

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Avery Everett, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Fiesta 2026. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s oldest and largest Fiesta traditions begins Friday at St. Mary’s University.

KSAT will livestream Fiesta Oyster Bake at 5:30 p.m. Friday in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

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Fiesta Oyster Bake is a music festival where all the funds raised goes directly to the university, and it’s exactly what the name sounds like.

According to its website, the festival goes through more than 100,000 oysters throughout the two-day event.

Oyster Bake is from April 17 to April 18.

The music lineup for April 17 includes Switchfoot and Drake Milligan. The event will be from 5-11 p.m. at 1 Camino Santa Maria.

Click here for tickets.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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