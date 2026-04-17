WATCH at 5:30 p.m.: First day of Oyster Bake to kick off at St. Mary’s University KSAT will livestream the event in this article Fiesta 2026. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s oldest and largest Fiesta traditions begins Friday at St. Mary’s University. KSAT will livestream Fiesta Oyster Bake at 5:30 p.m. Friday in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.
Fiesta Oyster Bake is a music festival where all the funds raised goes directly to the university, and it’s exactly what the name sounds like.
According to its website, the festival goes through more than 100,000 oysters throughout the two-day event.
Oyster Bake is from April 17 to April 18.
The
music lineup for April 17 includes Switchfoot and Drake Milligan. The event will be from 5-11 p.m. at 1 Camino Santa Maria. Click here for tickets. Fiesta
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About the Authors
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
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