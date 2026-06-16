San Antonio Mission Indian Descendants launch historic legacy project

(Copyright 2026 by Live From The Southside - All rights reserved.)

The project brings together an unprecedented collaboration between community organizations, universities, and cultural institutions.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

New initiative aims to help descendants trace their ancestry to the Indigenous peoples of the San Antonio Missions

Recommended Videos

The San Antonio Mission Indian Descendants (SAMID) have announced the soft launch of the historic “Find Your Roots, Claim Your Story Descendants Legacy Project,” a community-driven initiative designed to help individuals discover, document, and celebrate their ancestral connections to the Indigenous peoples of the five San Antonio Missions.

The launch event will take place on June 24, 2026, at The DoSeum, marking the beginning of a long-term effort to preserve family histories, strengthen community connections, and ensure Indigenous voices remain central to the story of San Antonio.

For generations, many descendants of Mission Indians have known only fragments of their family histories. While the San Antonio Missions have gained international recognition as cultural and historical landmarks, the stories of the Native peoples who built, sustained, and shaped those communities have often remained untold.

The Descendants Legacy Project seeks to change that.

Through genealogical research, historical records, oral histories, and educational programming, participants will receive support in tracing their lineage to Mission San Antonio de Valero (The Alamo), Mission San José, Mission Concepción, Mission San Juan, and Mission Espada. The initiative also aims to help families preserve their stories and pass them on to future generations.

“This initiative is about more than names on a family tree,” said leadership from the San Antonio Mission Indian Descendants. “It is about restoring connections, honoring the resilience of our ancestors, and ensuring that descendants know that their stories matter. Every record discovered, every family identified, and every story preserved strengthens the living legacy of the Indigenous peoples of the San Antonio Missions.”

The project brings together an unprecedented collaboration between community organizations, universities, and cultural institutions. Partner organizations include Our Lady of the Lake University, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, The University of Texas at San Antonio, St. Mary’s University, Trinity University, Texas State University, and The DoSeum.

Together, these institutions will support research efforts, educational opportunities, student engagement, and public programming that highlight the history and enduring presence of Mission descendants throughout South Texas and beyond.

As the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the United States, project leaders say the initiative serves as a powerful reminder that descendants of the San Antonio Missions are not simply part of history—they remain an active and important part of the region’s present and future.

Their ancestors helped build communities, cultivate the land, preserve traditions, and shape the cultural identity of Texas. Today, their descendants continue that legacy.

The June 24 soft launch is only the beginning. SAMID plans to continue identifying descendants, preserving family histories, and creating opportunities for future generations to connect with their heritage.

Individuals who believe they may be descendants of one of the five San Antonio Missions are encouraged to participate and become part of this historic effort.

Find your roots. Claim your story. Honor your ancestors. (Copyright 2026 by Live From The Southside - All rights reserved.)

About the San Antonio Mission Indian Descendants

The San Antonio Mission Indian Descendants (SAMID) is dedicated to connecting present generations with their past through education, research, advocacy, and community engagement. The organization works to preserve and honor the legacy of the Indigenous peoples of the San Antonio Missions while helping descendants reconnect with their ancestral roots.

Find your roots. Claim your story. Honor your ancestors.

For more information, contact:

San Antonio Mission Indian Descendants, P.O. Box 14022, San Antonio, TX 78214

Email: info@samidtx.orgPhone: 210-279-1801 or 210-445-1203

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: