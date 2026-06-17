BCSO, US Secret Service to announce results of exploitation operation in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service are scheduled to hold a joint press conference Wednesday morning to announce the results of an operation on combating human exploitation.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and representatives from the U.S. Secret Service will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at BCSO Headquarters.

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KSAT plans to stream the press conference live in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

Officials have not yet released additional information about the operations ahead of the announcement.

Check back with KSAT for updates following the briefing.

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