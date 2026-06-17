TEA closes investigation into SAISD superintendent, says allegations were ‘unsubstantiated’

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency is no longer investigating San Antonio Independent School District’s outgoing superintendent after he was accused of failing to report educator misconduct, according to a letter from the agency shared with KSAT Investigates.

The district and superintendent Jaime Aquino received the letter one day after the TEA confirmed to KSAT it had opened an investigation earlier this month.

Recommended Videos

In a letter sent to Aquino on Wednesday, the TEA said it closed the case after the agency determined the allegations were “unsubstantiated.”

KSAT Investigates checked Aquino’s educator certificate on Wednesday, which shows there is no longer a flag stating that his educator certificate is under review.

Laura Short, the district’s chief communications officer, told KSAT Investigates on Tuesday that SAISD learned of the investigation earlier this week.

“We can speculate that someone questioned whether CPS (Child Protective Services) was notified of an incident involving a student at one of our campuses,” Short said in an email on Tuesday.

Short said the district provided the TEA documentation confirming that CPS was contacted.

Aquino became SAISD’s superintendent in May 2022. Earlier this year, Aquino announced he would retire from the district in January 2027.

On Monday, SAISD’s board voted to name longtime district employee Toni Thompson as the district’s interim superintendent starting July 1. She currently serves as SAISD’s chief of staff.

Aquino has been the subject of multiple KSAT Investigates stories in recent years.

A January 2024 KSAT investigation revealed, under Aquino’s watch, the district spent more than $9 million from its 2020 bond at campuses that were scheduled to shut down.

Two months later, KSAT Investigates learned how misinformation from the district and inadequate heating during winter weather in January 2024 contributed to dozens of schools closing down for multiple days.

Records show during his tenure, Aquino traveled cross-country at least 36 times on the district’s time — total cost: $36,896.

The district also spent nearly $500,000 on a single expense: a consultant. Tens of thousands were also spent on attorneys to review media records requests while SAISD was strapped for cash.

Know something the public should know about SAISD? Reach out to Daniela at dibarra@ksat.com.

Read also: