TEA: SAISD superintendent under investigation, accused of failing to report misconduct

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency confirmed it is investigating the educator certificate of San Antonio ISD’s outgoing superintendent after he was accused of failing to report educator misconduct.

Records show Superintendent Jaime Aquino’s educator certificate is currently under review by the TEA Educator Investigations Division.

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Aquino became SAISD’s superintendent in May 2022. Earlier this year, Aquino announced he would retire from the district in January 2027.

Jake Kobersky, the TEA’s director of media relations, told KSAT Investigates the agency’s investigation into Aquino opened around June 7, which is when Aquino was notified of the investigation.

Kobersky said the agency is early in its investigation and SAISD is cooperating.

KSAT Investigates emailed SAISD Chief Communications Officer Laura Short on Tuesday afternoon requesting details about the alleged incident.

Short said the district found out about the review of Aquino’s educator certificate after a reporter reached out on Monday. The district then contacted the TEA and provided additional supporting documentation.

“We can speculate that someone questioned whether CPS (Child Protective Services) was notified of an incident involving a student at one of our campuses,” Short said. “We provided the documentation to confirm that CPS was contacted by the campus. If this satisfies the TEA review, and TEA determines the review was unfounded, the flag will be removed. Flags are removed when determined to be unfounded; they only remain on record if cause was found.”

Short said the district expects a resolution this week.

On Monday, SAISD’s board voted to name longtime district employee Toni Thompson as the district’s interim superintendent starting July 1. She currently serves as the chief of staff for SAISD.

Aquino has been the subject of multiple KSAT Investigates stories in recent years.

A January 2024 KSAT investigation revealed, under Aquino’s watch, the district spent more than $9 million from its 2020 bond at campuses that were scheduled to shut down.

Two months later, KSAT Investigates learned how misinformation from the district and inadequate heating during winter weather in January 2024 contributed to dozens of schools to close down for multiple days.

Records show during his tenure, Aquino traveled cross-country at least 36 times on the district’s time. Total cost: $36,896.

The district also spent nearly $500,000 on a single expense: a consultant. Tens of thousands were also spent on attorneys to review media records requests while SAISD was strapped for cash.

Know something the public should know about SAISD? Reach out to Daniela at dibarra@ksat.com

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