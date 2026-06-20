Male sexually assaults woman in Southeast Side park; Suspect still at large, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a 37-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on the Southeast Side Friday evening by a male, a San Antonio preliminary report said.

Police responded to a call after 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pecan Valley Drive, located between Southside Lions Park, and found a woman who said she was sexually assaulted.

The report described the woman walking to a nearby location when a male driver approached her. According to SAPD, the male offered the woman a ride, and the woman accepted.

The male drove the woman to a park instead, the preliminary report said. Upon arrival, the male physically and sexually assaulted the woman.

SAPD said the 37-year-old woman was able to exit the vehicle and ran away searching for help. A nearby witness found and helped the woman.

Before authorities arrived to the location, SAPD said the male suspect fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital, the preliminary report said.

SAPD said no arrests were made and the investigation is on going.

Read also: