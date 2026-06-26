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Local News

Former Comal County Crime Stoppers civilian coordinator arrested on 2 charges, nonprofit says

Jakob Willmann, 41, was taken into custody Monday afternoon

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Jakob Willmann booking photo. (Comal County Sheriff's Office)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The former civilian coordinator for Comal County Crime Stoppers was arrested Monday and is accused of misusing charitable funds, according to the nonprofit.

Spring Branch resident Jakob Willmann, 41, was taken into custody on warrants for theft by a public servant and abuse of official capacity, Comal County Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post.

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Jail records show his bond was set at a combined $12,000, which was fulfilled. Willmann was released from jail Tuesday, online records indicate.

To maintain transparency and address community concerns, the nonprofit said Willmann was replaced. Additionally, changes were implemented “to enhance the oversight and management of the reward program.”

Comal County Crime Stoppers also said it will obtain an audit of the organization’s funds.

“This situation serves as an important reminder that anyone can become a victim of crime, even a charitable organization like Crime Stoppers, and that no one is above the law or immune from criminal responsibility,” the nonprofit said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

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